Coronavirus roundup for March 30: State cases pass 1,700

The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 1,786 positive COVID-19 test results as of this morning’s daily update and 35 deaths from the disease across the state. So far there have been 11,658 tests completed for the disease by the health department.

Bartholomew County has 13 reported cases. The county is still waiting for results from 180 tests and 209 tests have been negative.

Decatur County has 42 confirmed cases. 14 cases are reported in Jennings County, 13 in Shelby County, 8 in Jackson County and 3 in Brown County. Johnson County has 81 confirmed cases.

Marion County leads the state with 804 confirmed cases.