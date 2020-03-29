Coronavirus roundup for March 29th: State figures updated; Decatur County highest in state per capita

State figures top 1,500 cases of COVID-19

As of 10 a.m., Sunday, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 1,514 positive COVID-19 test results this morning and 32 deaths from the disease across the state. So far there have been 9,830 tests completed for the disease by the health department.

Bartholomew County has 10 reported cases.

Decatur County has 40 confirmed cases. 13 cases are reported in Jennings County, 12 in Shelby County, 7 in Jackson County and 3 in Brown County. Johnson County has 71 confirmed cases.

Marion County leads the state with 676 confirmed cases.

Nationwide, there are more than 103,000 cases of COVID-19.

Health Department: Decatur County seeing highest per capita

The Decatur County Department of Health noted on Saturday, that Decatur County has the highest per capita of confirmed cases in the state of Indiana. As of Sunday’s 10 a.m. totals from the state, Decatur County had 40 confirmed cases.

The county had its first death from COVID-19 on Friday.

“This simply means Decatur County has more cases than some of the larger cities based on cases per population. Decatur County residents have requested to know where the places of exposure are. Unfortunately, this information would not be relevant within a few hours of reporting. It is important that people assume that EVERYWHERE is a place of potential exposure and follow theStay at Home order.”