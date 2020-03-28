Coronavirus roundup for March 28th: State updates numbers

The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 1,232 positive COVID-19 test results this morning and 31 deaths from the disease across the state. So far there have been 8,407 tests completed for the disease by the health department.

Bartholomew County has seven reported cases.

Decatur County has 30 confirmed cases. Ten cases are reported in Jennings County and Shelby County, seven in Jackson County and two in Brown County. Johnson County has 52 confirmed cases.

Marion County leads the state with 584 confirmed cases.

Nationwide, there are more than 102,000 cases of COVID-19.