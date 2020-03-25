Coronavirus roundup for March 25th: State and local numbers; Rumor control; Thrive Alliance

State numbers show 477 cases

The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 477 positive COVID-19 test results this morning and 14 deaths from the disease across the state. So far there have been 3,356 tests complete for the disease by the health department.

Bartholomew County has five reported cases, Decatur County has seven. Three are reported in Jennings County, two in Shelby County and one each in Brown and Jackson counties.

The Bartholomew County Health Department is reporting 304 total tests locally, with 69 negative results and 224 pending tests.

Johnson County has 24 confirmed cases and two of the new deaths happened there. The Johnson County Joint Incident Management Team reports that makes three deaths from COVID-19 in the county. The two most recent victims were each 75 years of age and died in the hospital. All three deaths have been from the Greenwood area.

Marion County leads the state with 226 confirmed cases.

Emergency management warns of dangers of rumors

Bartholomew County Emergency Management says that rumors can easily circulate within communities during a crisis. Do your part to the stop the spread of disinformation by doing 3 easy things; dont believe the rumors, dont pass them along and go to trusted sources of information to get the facts about the federal (COVID-19) response.

Always go to trusted sources of information likecoronavirus.govor your state and local governments official websites or social media accounts for instructions and information specific to your community.

For more information on the coronavirus, please visitcoronavirus.gov.You can also visit our coronavirus (COVID-19) response page for more updates on the federal response. Follow state and local officials as well for instructions and information specific to your community. https://www.fema.gov/Coronavirus-Rumor-Control

Indiana State Police are also urging residents not to create, believe or pass on fake social media posts or rumors.

State Police Superintendent Doug Carter spoke at the governor’s press conference at the statehouse yesterday,

Thrive Alliance offers friendly calls for seniors

To help seniors who are having difficulties coping with loneliness and isolation, made especially difficult during the COVID-19 pandemic, Thrive Alliance is offering a Senior Friend Line to put individuals in touch with a Thrive Alliance staff member who will listen to their concerns confidentially and without judgement.

Senior Friend Line staff are not therapists, and will not provide counseling advice, but they have been highly trained in active listening. Calls generally last about 10 minutes, but individuals are invited to call back should they want additional listening support.

When necessary, the staff may provide referrals to services for those callers who have on-going challenges.

Anyone over the age of 60, or anyone who has a disability, may call Thrive Alliance at 1-866-644-6407 during the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, to be connected to the Senior Friend Line. Between the hours of 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, staff will be available to chat via Thrive Alliances online chat service which can be accessed by simply going to www.Thrive-Alliance.org.