Coronavirus roundup for March 23rd: Jennings County closes businesses

Jennings County declaration issued

Whereas, Jennings County, Indiana along with many other Indiana counties and all 50 states, have experienced confirmed cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and;

Whereas, COVID-19 is a respiratory disease that can result in serious illness and death and is easily transmitted from person to person, and;

Whereas, on January 31, 2020 the United States Department of Public Health and Human Services Secretary declared a public emergency for the COVID-19, and;

Whereas, on March 6, 2020 Governor Eric J. Holcomb issued his Declaration of Public Health Emergency for the State of Indiana for COVID-19 as Executive Order 20-02 and further Executive Order 20-04 on March 16, 2020, and;

Whereas, the Board of Commissioners of Jennings County, pursuant to IC 36-8-2-4 and 5, has the authority to regulate conduct that might endanger public health, safety or welfare and to impose restrictions to prevent the transmission of diseases;

Whereas, due to the potential severity of COVID-19 and the need to take urgent action, the following is effective as of March 23, 2020 at 8:00 a.m.

NOW, THEREFORE, The Board of Commissioners of Jennings County, do hereby:

1. Declare that a public health emergency exists in Jennings County due to COVID-19.

2. Order that Jennings County implement some travel restrictions, permitting only essential travel, such as to and from work, travel related to medical care, travel for food, groceries, medication, essential household goods, and hygiene products, and other essential services.

3. For a period of two (2) weeks, only critical essential businesses shall remain open. All

other, non-essential, businesses shall remain closed, including all Jennings County

government offices not specifically listed below as “essential.”

4. Critical essential businesses to remain open, include, but are not limited to:

a. Essential Jennings County government offices, including the following:

i. Jennings County Health Department

ii. Jennings County Sheriff’s Department

iii. Jennings County 911

iv. Jennings County EMS

v. Jennings County EMA

vi. Jennings County Highway Department

vii. Jennings County Courts, including Clerk and Security, allowing only for operations as ordered by the Indiana Supreme Court in its March 19, 2020 Order on Jennings’ County Petitioner for AR 17 Emergency Relief. See Order attached.

viii. All fire departments

ix. Any other office, agency, or business providing relief services and efforts in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

b. Grocery stores;

c. Funeral homes;

d. All health care service providers, including doctor offices, hospitals, pharmacies, and

therapy establishments;

e. Banks, lending institutions and all other related businesses;

f. Gas Stations and auto repair businesses;

g. Convenience stores;

h. “Dollar” stores;

i. Day Care facilities;

j. Restaurants and bars-carry-out, delivery and drive-up only;

k. Utility and Trash Services;

I. Airport;

m. Postal services/Fed Ex and UPS:

n. Veterinarian clinics:

o. Home Improvement/hardware:

p. Hotels/motels:

q. Laundromats:

r. Public and Private transportation,

s. Agricultural operations: pet stores:

t. Legal services:

u. Social Service agencies:

v. Industry either directly or indirectly providing goods or services to combat the

COVID-19 pandemic.

5. There should be no public gatherings of more than ten (10) people and all Jennings County residents are to attempt at all possible times to maintain a social distance of six (6) feet or more from others. The 10-person restriction does not apply to work places so long as the social distancing guidelines are followed and internal safeguards are put into place with regard to cleaning, i.e. disinfecting and sanitizing, and social distancing.

6. This is an ongoing and evolving public health crisis. Refusal to comply may result in

suspension of permits as well as fines by Order of the Jennings County Health Department and the Jennings County Health Officer under IC 16-20-1-19 and IC 16-20-1-21.

7. The Board of Commissioners acknowledge the hardship and sacrifice that is

being imposed on the businesses and citizens of Jennings County by these

closures. These restrictions will be revisited as the COVID-19 circumstances

change, and are subject to revision as deemed appropriate for the health and

well-being of Jennings County citizens.