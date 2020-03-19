Coronavirus roundup for March 19th: Statewide cases increase to 56

Statewide cases of COVID-19 increase

The Indiana State Department of Health says there are now 56 positive COVID-19 tests in Indiana with 380 people tested through the department. In our area there are still one cases in Bartholomew County, one in Jennings County and three in Johnson County. Two people have died from the illness statewide.

Sheriff announces cancelation of youth academy

Due to the coronavirus, the Bartholomew County Sheriffs Youth Academy, held in June since 2015, has been cancelled for 2020.

BCSO would like to thank all Bartholomew County Youth who participate, our sponsors and all of the agencies involved.

Disaster aid available for small businesses

Last night, the U.S. Small Business Administration issued a disaster declaration for the state of Indiana, offering financial assistance for Hoosier small businesses impacted by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the state.

The declaration is in response to a formal request Governor Eric J. Holcomb submitted with the SBA on March 17, seeking assistance through the organizations Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.

Under the program, small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives and nonprofits across the state are eligible to apply for low-interest loans up to $2 million to help overcome the temporary loss of revenue due to the COVID-19 outbreak. These loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills incurred during this public health emergency. The loan interest rates for small businesses and nonprofits are 3.75% and 2.75%, respectively, with terms up to 30 years.

To qualify for disaster loans, applicants must demonstrate credit history, the ability to repay the loan, and proof of physical presence in Indiana and working capital losses. Additionally, the Indiana Small Business Development Center, which has 10 regional offices throughout the state, will provide free business advising and application assistance for small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

To apply for loans or receive more information about the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, visit SBA.gov/Disaster. Contact 1-800-659-2955 or [email protected] with additional questions.

The deadline to apply is Dec. 18, 2020.