Coronavirus roundup for March 14th: State health dept., FRHC Schools, FFY, Mill Race Center updates

Indiana State Department of Health Saturday update

INDIANAPOLIS The Indiana State Department of Health reported three new presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing to 15 the number of Hoosiers diagnosed through ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. All but one are adults.

The new cases involve residents of Marion, LaPorte and Wells counties and have been included on ISDHs online dashboard atin.gov/coronavirus. The dashboard is updated daily at 10 a.m. Other counties with positive cases are Adams, Boone, Hendricks, Howard, Johnson, Noble and St. Joseph.

ISDH continues to work with local health departments to identify close contacts of the existing patients and ensure that infection-control protocols, such as self-isolation and monitoring for symptoms, are implemented.

Other developments:

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has updated its nursing home visitation guidance.This guidance requires facilities to restrict all visitors and non-essential healthcare personnel, except for compassionate care situations such as end-of-life situations.

The CDC has posted new guidance for schools and childcare facilities, including a decision tree to help school officials reduce the risk of illness.

The ISDH lab continues to prioritize testing for individuals who are at high risk. Individuals who do not meet those criteria are encouraged to consult their healthcare provider about private testing. Most people with COVID-19 will develop mild symptoms and do not need to be tested.

The ISDH call center is experiencing extremely high call volume. The ISDH general call center number is 317-233-7125. Calls after 8 p.m. should go to 317-233-1325 and will be answered by an on-call epidemiologist. Call center staff will not offer personal medical advice or provide test results. If you are sick, consult your healthcare provider.

Hoosiers are encouraged to sign up atin.gov/coronavirusto receive alerts and the latest updated guidance as the outbreak evolves.

About COVID-19 COVID-19 is a respiratory illness caused by a novel, or new, coronavirus that has not been previously identified. The virus causing COVID-19 is not the same as thecoronaviruses that commonly circulate among humansand cause mild illness, like the common cold.

Human coronaviruses most commonly spread from an infected person to others through:

Respiratory droplets released into the air by coughing and sneezing;

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands;

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose, or eyes before washing your hands; and

Rarely, fecal contamination.

The CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19. You should only wear a mask if a healthcare professional recommends it. A facemask should be used by people who have COVID-19 and are showing symptoms to protect others from the risk of infection.

Visit the Indiana State Department of Health athttp://www.in.gov/isdh/or follow us on Twitter at@StateHealthINand on Facebook athttps://www.facebook.com/StateHealthIN.

Flat Rock-Hawcreek School Corp. update

After gathering information and meeting with state and local officials, FRHC administration has determined that our best course of action is to follow the most recent recommendations from the Indiana State Department of Health and Governor Holcombs Covid-19 Community Task Force which focuses on continued promotion of social isolation.

Our goal is to keep students staff and community members safe during this time of uncertainty.

This will best be accomplished by limiting all students daily face to face interactions. Upon completion of Spring Break the FRHC campus will remain closed to students on Monday March 23rd and Tuesday March 24th as teachers prepare for extended e-learning days. Students will receive instruction from home through our e-learning platform from Wednesday March 25th to Sunday April 5th. Administration will then assess any new Covid-19 developments and determine the best course of action from that point on. Use of these e-learning days will also require us to cancel all spring athletic practices and events until we return to the building on April 6th.

Please keep in mind that this situation is changing by the day and modifications may be needed. If new guidance emerges we will communicate any changes just as soon as we can.

Additional information will be provided on our district home page by Wednesday March 18th. This information will include a plan for iPad distribution for those that do not currently have access to their devices. You will also be able to find links to helpful information about Covid-19 including travel updates and hygiene recommendations.

At Flat Rock-Hawcreek the safety and security of our students is top priority and we need your help. Please explain to your children the importance of keeping our school and community safe and remind them that to date we have had no confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Bartholomew County and these steps are being taken as a precaution.

Foundation for Youth announcement

Foundation For Youth (FFY) has spent the past few weeks researching and monitoring the rapidly changing COVID-19 coronavirus health issue in our region and across the state.

Weve been thoughtful at every step and consulted with many who are invested in both the education and the well-being of our children. We have taken important and recommended precautionary measures including increased handwashing stations, and signage.

We have requested that those families who have traveled recently to or from CDC-2 and 3 level countries impose a self-quarantine. We have also been working closely with our school leadership, families, health department, and elected officials to plan for what the CDC suggested may be a required change from our daily routines.

We are committed to standing with those partners and believe that the best course of action to protect our Youth, and our Community is to enforce a closure at our 405 Hope Ave. and 12454 Youth Camp Facilities through April 5th. We will continue to monitor the situation and health department recommendations.

This decision was made thoughtfully and with the support of a variety of district and community leaders. We will make every effort to keep you informed, and return to normal programming as soon as possible. Please monitor our website and social media as the situation progresses at www.foundationforyouth.com or call 812.348.4558

FFY has not identified any cases of Coronavirus (Covid-19) within our programs. However, it is important to understand that FFYs reach within the community extends to every single school in Bartholomew County, Flat Rock/Hawcreek, and schools from surrounding counties. Each year we have intentional interactions more than 150,000 times with our participants and volunteers. We provide programs for every age of youth and many older adults who may be more susceptible to severe illness if they contracted the virus. Because of the care we take to provide programs for so many, we cannot ignore our responsibility to the health and wellness of those individuals or the way large congregations of people help to spread the virus.

The Indiana Department of Health, and CDC Federally, do not believe children are at serious risk from the disease, but we must be mindful of the population that is at higher risk and the ways our children interact within the larger community. FFY is grateful to each and every one of you and our community partners as we have navigated this challenging situation together.

Let us not forget to act with precaution and be careful with our own health. We will continue to have challenges in front of us, and I know that if we can meet these challenges together.

Mill Race Center announcement

Mill Race Center, a community center that provides programming for people 50 and up, will be closed for all senior programs and services until April 6th, 2020.

This action is being taken as a result of a city-wide closure of public buildings in an effort to minimize the impact and the spread of the Coronavirus 2019, (COVID 19). It has been determined that people over 60, especially those with underlying health conditions, are most at-risk, and so the management and board of directors have made the decision to suspend programming in the interest of public health. All questions can be directed to Dan Mustard, Executive Director.

The CRH Fitness Center and CRH Fitness Center classes will be closed until April 6, 2020.

Our Meals on Wheels program will continue as normal. If you would like to be added to this program call the Mill Race Center office.

For more information or questions contact Mill Race Center at (812)376-9241 or visit www.millracecenter.org.