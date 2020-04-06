Coronavirus roundup for April 6th: First Bartholomew County death tallied

Bartholomew County is reporting its first death from COVID-19.

The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 4,944 positive test results for COVID-19 in the state and 139 deaths as of this morning’s update. There have been 26,191 tests reported to the health department.

Bartholomew County has 54 positive test results, with 90 in Decatur, 37 in Jennings, 37 in Jackson, 7 in Brown, 195 in Johnson and 45 in Shelby counties.

Bartholomew County has had a single death from COVID-19, Johnson County has had 6 deaths from the virus and 5 deaths have been reported of Decatur County residents. One of the Decatur County residents died last week at Columbus Regional Health.

Marion County has the highest numbers in the state with 1,956 confirmed cases and 41 deaths.