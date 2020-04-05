Coronavirus roundup for April 5th: State totals; Counties declare travel advisories; Columbus, North Vernon parks updates

State passes 4,400 positive test results

The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 4,411 positive test results for COVID-19 in the state and 127 deaths as of its Sunday morning update. There have been 22,652 tests reported to the health department.

Bartholomew County has 54 positive test results, with 80 in Decatur, 35 in Jennings, 36 in Jackson, 5 in Brown, 167 in Johnson and 37 in Shelby counties.

Johnson County has had 6 deaths from the virus and 4 deaths have been reported of Decatur County residents.

Marion County has the highest numbers in the state with 1,760 confirmed cases and 37 deaths.

Local counties declare travel advisories

All area counties except Johnson County have declared travel advisories as of Sunday morning.

Bartholomew, Brown, Jackson, Jennings and Shebly counties are all under a travel watch or “orange” travel advisory. That means conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. Only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended. Emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies and other organizations.

Decatur County is under a travel warning or “red” travel advisory. That is the highest level of local travel advisory. You should refrain from all travel, comply with necessary emergency measures, cooperate with public officials and disaster services forces in executive emergency operations plans and obey and comply with the lawful directions of properly identified officers.

Violation of an emergency order can be charged as a Class B misdemeanor, punishable by up to 180 days in jail and up to a $1,000 fine.

For more information, go to www.in.gov/dhs/traveladvisory/

Columbus parks outline new restrictions

The City of Columbus, following guidance from the Indiana Governors office and the Indiana Department of Health, and in support of the community strategy to mitigate and slow the spread of the virus, will close the following facilities to the public:

The Commons

Donner Center

Columbus Gymnastics Center

Park Operations Service Center

Jolie Crider Memorial Skatepark

Tennis Courts – Lincoln Park, Donner Park, Harrison Ridge

Pickleball Courts – Donner Park, Richards

Sports Fields Soccer fields, Baseball and Softball diamonds

All Park Playgrounds & Restrooms

Park green spaces are open however; the following amenities are unavailable at this time:

Basketball rims have been removed

Picnic tables have been removed from shelters

Volleyball nets have been removed

Soccer, baseball and softball fields

Handball courts

These facilities will reopen Friday, May 1. If you or your child are signed up for a Parks and Recreation program that occurs during this time, you will receive a separate communication from a Parks staff member. Greenbelt and Rocky Ford Par 3 Golf Courses are open with modifications to the way we run the program. The clubhouses are closed, therefore please call (812) 376-2684 for additional information on these modifications which are in place through April 7.

Click here for Greenbelt modifications, including hours of operation.

Click here for Par 3 modifications including hours of operation.

We encourage the public to call or email Park staff to conduct business. For more information or to register for future activities, visit columbusparksandrec.com.

North Vernon parks close facilities

North Vernon released this advisory on Friday:

Due to the continued spread of COVID-19 all playgrounds, shelter houses, restrooms, baseball/softball fields are closed for public use. This does include workout equipment at Tripton Park, the skatepark, r.c. track, tennis courts and any other areas that have been caution taped off or locked.

Amenities that are still open at this time for public use:

Horse Shoe Pit City Park

Batting Cage City Park

Walking, Running and Biking City Park

Disc Golf Tripton Park

Corn Hole _ Tripton Park

Bocce Ball -Tripton Park

Walking, Running and Biking Tripton Park

Walking, Running, Biking Muscatatuck Trail

Please remember to use social distancing while using the amenities that are open.