Coronavirus roundup for April 2nd: Jennings sets travel restrictions; State update

Jennings County raises travel restrictions

The Jennings County Sheriff’s Department is reporting that the county’s travel advisory will be set to the watch or orange level as of 8 a.m. on Saturday morning.

During a “watch” level local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended. According to the sheriff’s office, you should stay home unless travel is essential.

The sheriff’s department says that if the community works together and follows the guidelines, the community hopefully will not have to take the next step to declare a travel emergency, where all travel is restricted.

State reports more than 3,000 cases of COVID-19

The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 3,039 positive test results for COVID-19 in the state and 78 deaths from the disease, in its Thursday morning update. There have been 16,285 tests reported to the health department.

Bartholomew County has 15 positive test results, with 59 in Decatur, 23 in Jennings, 19 in Jackson, 3 in Brown, 126 in Johnson and 24 in Shelby counties.

Marion County has the highest number in the state with 1,304 confirmed cases.