Coronavirus roundup for April 29th: State passes 17k cases, 900 deaths

Indiana now has 17,182 total cases of COVID-19 being reported, an increase of 605 cases since Tuesday’s total. According to the Indiana State Department of Health, the state has had 964 deaths as of this afternoon’s update, an increase of 63 deaths from the previous day’s numbers.

The number of deaths from coronavirus in less than two months is more than the number of motor vehicle accident deaths in any of the past 10 years. And nearly 8 times as many flu deaths as of this year’s flu season.

Indiana Flu Deaths (from Indiana Department of Health website https://www.in.gov/isdh/22104. htm

2019-20: 124

2018-19: 113

2017-18: 336

2016-17: 103

2015-16: 69

2014-15: 149

2013-14: 70

2012-13: 72

2011-12: 3 (I am not confident I am reading this report correctly)

Indiana Motor Vehicle Crash deaths (from Indiana Criminal Justice Institute https://www.in.gov/cji/2367. htm

2018: 873

2017: 913

2016: 829

2015: 817

2014: 745

2013: 784

2012: 781

2011: 753

2010: 753

2009: 692

Bartholomew County has 241 confirmed cases, an increase of 3 since yesterday. There have been 12 deaths so far from the coronavirus in Bartholomew County, an increase of 1.

In other area counties, Decatur has 199 cases and has had 27 deaths. Jennings 74 cases and 2 deaths, Jackson 128 cases and 1 death, Brown 15 cases and 1 death, Johnson 563 cases and 62 deaths, an increase of 4 deaths; and Shelby 194 cases and 12 deaths, an increase of two deaths since yesterday’s report.