Coronavirus roundup for April 29th: State passes 17k cases, 900 deaths

Indiana now has 17,182 total cases of COVID-19 being reported, an increase of 605 cases since Tuesday’s total. According to the Indiana State Department of Health, the state has had 964 deaths as of this afternoon’s update, an increase of 63 deaths from the previous day’s numbers.

The number of deaths from coronavirus in less than two months is more than the number of motor vehicle accident deaths in any of the past 10 years. And nearly 8 times as many flu deaths as of this year’s flu season.

Indiana Flu Deaths (from Indiana Department of Health website https://www.in.gov/isdh/22104.htm)
2019-20: 124
2018-19: 113
2017-18: 336
2016-17: 103
2015-16: 69
2014-15: 149
2013-14: 70
2012-13: 72
2011-12: 3 (I am not confident I am reading this report correctly)
Indiana Motor Vehicle Crash deaths (from Indiana Criminal Justice Institute https://www.in.gov/cji/2367.htm)
2018: 873
2017: 913
2016: 829
2015: 817
2014: 745
2013: 784
2012: 781
2011: 753
2010: 753
2009: 692

Bartholomew County has 241 confirmed cases, an increase of 3 since yesterday. There have been 12 deaths so far from the coronavirus in Bartholomew County, an increase of 1.

In other area counties, Decatur has 199 cases and has had 27 deaths. Jennings 74 cases and 2 deaths, Jackson 128 cases and 1 death, Brown 15 cases and 1 death, Johnson 563 cases and 62 deaths, an increase of 4 deaths; and Shelby 194 cases and 12 deaths, an increase of two deaths since yesterday’s report.