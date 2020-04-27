Coronavirus roundup for April 27th: State hits new daily high

Indiana now has 15,961 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 being reported, an increase of 963 cases since Sunday’s total. That is the highest single day increase since the start of the disease tracking in early March. It is more than 250 cases higher than the second highest day, which was Friday.

The state has had 844 deaths as of this afternoon’s update, an increase of 31 deaths from the previous day, according to the state health department.

Bartholomew County has 206 confirmed cases, an increase of 26 cases since Sunday. There have been 10 deaths so far from the coronavirus in Bartholomew County unchanged since the weekend. 1,504 tests have been done on Bartholomew County residents with 1,126 negative results and 128 tests still pending.

In other area counties, Decatur has 194 cases and has had 27 deaths. Jennings 72 cases and 1 death, Jackson 118 cases and no deaths, Brown 15 cases and 1 death, Johnson 538 cases and 51 deaths and Shelby 184 cases and 8 deaths, an increase of two deaths since yesterday.

Indiana is giving the go-ahead to dentists’ offices, abortion clinics, dermatology practices, and veterinary clinics to reopen today.