Coronavirus roundup for April 24th: Indiana adds 650+ cases

Indiana now has 13,680 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 being reported, an increase of 656 cases since Thursday’s total. The state has had 741 deaths as of this afternoon’s update, an increase of 35 deaths from the previous day, according to the state health department.

Bartholomew County has 175 confirmed cases, an increase of 11 cases since Wednesday. There have been 8 deaths so far from the coronavirus in Bartholomew County,unchanged since yesterday 1,246 tests have been done on Bartholomew County residents with 951 negative results and 82 tests still pending.

In other area counties, Decatur has 191 cases and has had 24 deaths, an increase of two deaths since yesterday. Jennings 68 cases and 1 death, Jackson 101 cases and no deaths, Brown 15 cases and 1 death, Johnson 511 cases and 48 deaths — an increase of 5 since yesterday, and Shelby 154 cases and 6 deaths.

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 has hit 50,000. That’s according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, which is tracking the virus worldwide.