Coronavirus roundup for April 21st: Statewide cases now tops 12k

Indiana now has 12,097 total cases of COVID-19 being reported, an increase of 411 cases since Monday’s total, and has had 630 deaths as of this afternoon’s update, an increase of 31 deaths from yesterday’s numbers.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, the new cases reported today are lower than expected but that is due to a technology issue and don’t reflect a decline in new infections.

Bartholomew County has 140 confirmed cases, the same as yesterday. There have been 7 deaths so far from the coronavirus in Bartholomew County, an increase of 1. Bartholomew County officials say there have been 1,052 tests of county residents with 747 negative results and 123 tests still pending.

In other area counties, Decatur has 171 cases and has had 20 deaths. Jennings 64 cases and 1 death, Jackson 98 cases and no deaths, Brown 14 cases and 1 death, Johnson 451 cases and 39 deaths, and Shelby 120 cases and 6 deaths.