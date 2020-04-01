Coronavirus roundup for April 1st: Marriage licenses suspended; State totals

Clerk suspends marriage license applications

The Bartholomew County Clerk’s office is no longer accepting marriage license applications. The clerk’s office announced several changes to its operating procedures two weeks ago in reaction to the COVID-19 threat.

At the time, Bartholomew County Clerk Jay Phelps said his office would only be accepting marriage license applications by appointment and during limited times.

However with the change announced yesterday, the office is no longer accepting the applications at all. The office will revisit the decision after after April 6th and alert the public to any changes.

Other changes remaining in effect include:

Those making child support payments should use the drop box inside the courthouse doors on Third Street. Child support payments are cash only. You can also use the drop box to make criminal restitution and judgment payments. Those can be cash or money order and you must include your cause number.

You can make criminal payments online through the state as well as pay traffic tickets.

State count shows 2,500+ COVID-19 cases

The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 2,565 positive COVID-19 test results as of this morning’s daily update and 65 deaths from the disease across the state. So far there have been 14,375 tests completed for the disease by the health department.

Bartholomew County has 13 reported cases.

Decatur County has 48 confirmed cases. 17 cases are reported in Jennings and 19 in Shelby Counties, 10 in Jackson County and 3 in Brown County. Johnson County has 118 confirmed cases.

Marion County leads the state with 1,117 confirmed cases.