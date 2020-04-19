Coronavirus roundup for April 19th: State surges to more than 11k cases

Indiana now has 11,210 total cases of COVID-19 being reported, an increase of 577 cases since yesterday, and has had 562 deaths as of this afternoon’s update, an increase of 17 deaths from Saturday’s numbers.

The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting that Bartholomew County has 136 confirmed cases an increase of 5 cases since yesterday. There have been 6 deaths so far from the coronavirus in Bartholomew County, unchanged since last week. There have been 977 Bartholomew County residents tested with 691 negative results and 107 tests still pending.

In other area counties, Decatur has 168 cases and has had 18 deaths, an increase of 1 death since Friday. Jennings 64 cases and the county has had its first death, Jackson 90 cases and no deaths, Brown 14 cases and 1 death, Johnson 411 cases and 32 deaths, and Shelby 105 cases and 4 deaths, an increase of 1 death.