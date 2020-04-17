Coronavirus roundup for April 17th: Bartholomew adds another death

Indiana now has 10,154 total cases of COVID-19 being reported, an increase of 642 cases since yesterday, and has had 519 deaths as of this afternoon’s update, an increase of 42 deaths from Thursday’s numbers.

The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting that Bartholomew County has 130 confirmed cases, up by 14 cases from yesterday’s report. There have been 6 deaths so far from the coronavirus in Bartholomew County, an increase of one. There have been 935 Bartholomew County residents tested with 650 negative results and 113 tests still pending.

In other area counties, Decatur has 165 cases and has had 17 deaths, an increase of 3. Jennings 63 cases and no deaths, Jackson 77 cases and no deaths, Brown 14 cases and 1 death, Johnson 371 cases and 30 deaths, and Shelby 97 cases and 4 deaths, an increase of 1 death.

The first death from COVID-19 in Indiana came on March 16th. For the entire 2019-20 flu season, from the first flu death in early October, until now, there have been 121 deaths from influenza in Indiana.In 2017, the worst year of the past 10 years for motor vehicle crash fatalities, Indiana had 911 deaths in crashes, or about 75 a month.