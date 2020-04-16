Coronavirus roundup for April 16th: State cases top 9.5k; Thrive Alliance update

Indiana now has 9,542 total cases of COVID-19 being reported, an increase of 611 cases since yesterday, and has had 477 deaths as of this afternoon’s update, an increase of 41 deaths from Wednesday’s numbers.

The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting that Bartholomew County has 116 confirmed cases, up by three cases from yesterday’s report. There have been five deaths so far from the coronavirus in Bartholomew County, an increase of one.

In other area counties, Decatur County has 160 cases and has had 14 deaths, an increase of 1. Jennings 63 cases and no deaths, Jackson 77 cases and no deaths, Brown 14 cases and 1 death, Johnson 358 cases and 30 deaths, an increase of five deaths, and 86 positive test results in Shelby County and 4 deaths, an increase of 1 death.

Thrive Alliance offering assistance phone line

Thrive Alliance reminds everyone that its resource center call line is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

With access to a comprehensive network of resources, the counselors in our resource center can connect those seeking information and assistance to Thrive Alliance services or to other community resources. This includes regularly updated resources available in our communities helping assist with needs directly related to the impact of COVID-19, such as food and other necessities.

The resource center can also be reached via the thrive-alliance.org website which includes a chat feature for anyone who prefers that option.

The resource center call line is (866) 644-6407.