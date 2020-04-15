Coronavirus roundup for April 15th: State nears 4,000 cases, adds 49 deaths; Food assistance aid available

Indiana now has 8,955 total cases of COVID-19 being reported, and has had 436 deaths as of this afternoon’s update, an increase of 49 deaths from yesterday’s numbers.

The Indiana Department of Health reported that Bartholomew County has 113 confirmed cases, up by three cases from yesterday’s report. There have been four deaths so far from the coronavirus in Bartholomew County, which remains unchanged from last week.

In other area counties, Decatur County has 155 cases and has had 13 deaths. Jennings 60 cases and no deaths, Jackson 74 cases and no deaths, Brown 14 cases and 1 death, Johnson 347 and 25 deaths and 79 positive test results in Shelby County and 3 deaths.

Program to help food pantries feed Hoosiers

Indiana residents who need help feeding their families during the COVID-19 pandemic will have greater access to assistance from food banks and pantries through a Disaster Household Distribution program approved by the USDA Food and Nutrition Service (FNS).

The disaster distribution program uses commodity foods from The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP), which is administered by the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH), and is effective from today through May 14, 2020. The goal is to increase access to food assistance to those in need. Priority will be given to Hoosiers who are suffering significant economic losses.

During the COVID-19 response, food banks and partner agencies have largely shifted to drive-through distributions. Through the DHD program, current TEFAP food banks will use the network of new and existing mobile pantries to distribute food packages to families in need. It is anticipated a total of 250 sites, including mobile pantries, will assist with food distribution throughout the state, primarily in rural areas. Marion County will use Indianapolis Public School buses, community centers and a drive-through location at Gleaners Food Bank to ensure that families have easy access to food resources.

Each household receiving food through this program can receive one prepackaged 25-pound box that includes a variety of foods, including, but not limited to, canned and packaged fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, noodles, beans, nuts, juices and meats. If frozen and/or refrigerated storage is available at a site, those items also will be distributed.

Individuals should contact their local food bank or pantry to determine whether they are participating in the DHD program. For additional information, please visitwic.in.govor find a food pantry near you by usingIndianas food assistance map.