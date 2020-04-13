Coronavirus roundup for April 13th: State reaches 350 deaths

Indiana now has more than 8,200 total cases of COVID-19 being reported, and 350 deaths as of Monday afternoon’s update.

The Indiana Department of Health reported 8,236 cases of COVID-19 this afternoon.

Bartholomew County has 110 confirmed cases, the same as yesterday. There have been four deaths so far from the coronavirus in Bartholomew County, which remains unchanged from last week.

In other area counties, Decatur County has 129 cases and has had 10 deaths. Jennings 56 cases and no deaths, Jackson 70 cases and no deaths, Brown 12 cases and 1 death, 327 cases in Johnson and 20 deaths and 75 positive test results in Shelby County and 3 deaths.