Coronavirus roundup for April 13th: State nears 8,000 cases

Indiana has nearly 8,000 total cases of COVID-19 being reported, and 343 deaths as of Sunday morning’s update.

The Indiana Department of Health reported 7,728 cases of COVID-19 yesterday.

Bartholomew County has 110 confirmed cases, up from 108 on Saturday and 83 on Friday. There have been four deaths so far from the coronavirus in Bartholomew County, which remains unchanged from last week. Local health officials say that there have been 796 tests of Bartholomew County residents, with 534 negatives and 105 results still pending.

Decatur County has 127 cases, Jennings 56, Jackson 70, Brown 12, 317 in Johnson and 71 positive test results in Shelby County.

Johnson County has had 20 deaths, 10 deaths in Decatur, two in Shelby and one in Brown. Neither Jennings nor Jackson counties have reported a death from COVID-19.

The state health department has been releasing daily updates at 10 a.m. each morning, but going forward those won’t be updated until noon.