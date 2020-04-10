Coronavirus roundup for April 10th: No new Bartholomew County cases

The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting this morning that Bartholomew County still has 83 positive test results for COVID-19, with 118 cases in Decatur, 46 in Jennings, 57 in Jackson, 9 in Brown, 270 in Johnson and 63 in Shelby counties.

Bartholomew County has not had any more deaths from the disease, with four so far. Decatur County had two more deaths bringing their total to eight. Brown County has had only a single death. Shelby County has had two. Johnson County had five more deaths, bringing their total to 16. Neither Jackson nor Jennings county has had a death from the disease.

The state is reporting 6,907 positive test results for COVID-19 in Indiana and 300 deaths as of this morning’s update. That is almost double the annual average number of deaths from the seasonal flu in the state.