Coronavirus roundup 2 for March 26th: Johnson County cases jump

The Johnson County Joint Incident Management team is reporting that as of this morning at 11 a.m., Johnson County has 40 confirmed laboratory tested cases of Covid-19.

Three people have died from the disease. All 3 deaths are from the Greenwood area.

Wednesday evening, emergency medical crews from the City of Franklin Fire, Bargersville Fire and Seals Ambulance assisted Otterbein Senior Life Campus in Franklin with a coordinated effort to transfer 7 laboratory-confirmed cases of Covid-19 to Johnson Memorial Hospital, Community South Hospital, and Franciscan St. Francis Health. Patients presented with no symptoms to mild symptoms.

The County Incident Management Team, City of Franklin Officials, and the Johnson County Health Department continue to monitor the current situation with Otterbein management. Questions concerning Otterbein Senior Life can call 317-736-7285.

Information request concerning the emergency response agencies can be submitted to [email protected]