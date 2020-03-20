Coronavirus roundup 2 for March 19th: BCSC, Bartholomew courts, Ivy Tech, Schneck Medical Center

BCSC updates plans after governor’s speech

From BCSC Superintendent Dr. Jim Roberts.

The unprecedented nature of the coronavirus pandemic leads us to constantly evaluate our decisions and make adjustments. With this in mind, the following represents our most current updated information:

Governor Holcomb today announced that ALL school corporations in Indiana would be closed through at least May 1, 2020. Therefore, BCSC is closed and all school-related activities canceled until Monday, May 4, 2020.

With the extended school closure, waiver days will now be utilized and the schedule for eLearning days modified. Beginning next week and throughout the closure, waiver days will occur on Mondays and Fridays and eLearning days implemented on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. Such an arrangement allows us to get through the end of the school year, if necessary, without having any make-up days and provides our teachers with additional time to prepare and assess as they deliver quality instruction to our students.

Although there is a change in the eLearning days, meals for students WILL continue to be offered Monday through Friday Meals will be available to students each day between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. at Clifty Creek Elementary School, Schmitt Elementary School, Smith Elementary School, and Taylorsville Elementary School in a grab and go format to minimize person to person interaction. Meals will include both lunch and breakfast items and are free to children under the age of 18. Adults may purchase lunches at these sites for $3.50. This institution is an equal opportunity provider. Meals will also be available, via BCSC school buses, at the following locations from 12:00 p.m. 1:00 p.m. within the county: Administration Building = Corner of 12th St. & Cottage Ave. Central Middle School Parking Lot Southside Elementary School Parking Lot Columbus East High School Parking Lot Elizabethtown Library Parking Lot Pence Apartments Heritage Heights Addition (near main office) Candlelight Village Driftside Park Cambridge Square Apartments Mt. Healthy Elementary School Parking Lot 9th Street Park Anyone with questions regarding our distribution of meals can contact our Food Service Department at 812-376-4462.



For additional information:

School specific questions can be best addressed by contacting the building directly or messaging the classroom teacher.

Anyone (students, parents, staff members) with additional questions regarding eLearning should call our hotline at 812-418-0252 or email [email protected]

Parents

We recognize the challenges this extended school closure creates and hope that you know we are here to support you. Our students, YOUR children, are the most important assets in this community and together we will take care of them. TOGETHERWE will continually check in and ask YOU to let us know when additional support is needed.

Bartholomew County courts announce changes

In response to concerns about COVID-19, the Bartholomew Circuit and Superior Courts have declared an emergency and enacted a continuity of operations plan which will change the way in which we operate.

The Bartholomew Courts have worked with the Health Department, the Sheriffs Department, and County Commissioners to ensure we are taking the necessary steps in response to the virus. Maintaining required court operations is important. The health and safety of our employees and community are equally important. Therefore, Bartholomew Circuit and Superior Courts are adjusting the way we operate and changing procedures in the following ways:

Only essential and emergency hearings will be held in person (or by video or conference call at the discretion of the Court) during this time. This includes the following hearing types:

Initial hearings for in-custody defendants

Bond reviews

Initial hearings for CHINS and continued initials

Fact findings for CHINS that are time sensitive

Juvenile Delinquency initial hearings

Juvenile Delinquency in-custody trials

Civil commitments

Probate Mental health hearings

Limited Guardianships

Detention hearings for CHINS and Juvenile Delinquencies

Protective Orders

Any other emergency hearing at discretion of the Judge

The Courts will hold certain non-emergency hearings by conference call with the parties and attorneys. Parties should contact their attorney to determine if their hearing will take place by conference call.

Attorneys/Litigants/Parties to a Case/Subpoenaed Witnesses

Individuals who are scheduled to come to court for a hearing in a criminal matter from March 18, 2020 through April 17, 2020 should consult mycase.in.gov or contact your attorney to receive advice of counsel to verify your court date. No person will be allowed into the Courthouse to go to one of the Courts, unless they have a pending case with a scheduled hearing and are an attorney, party/litigant or subpoenaed witness to that case.

Ordinance Violation and Proceeding Supplemental Cases

All ordinance violations and proceeding supplemental cases have been postponed for at least 30 days. Parties should check mycase.in.gov for more information on when their case is rescheduled.

The Courts have thousands of cases. Please be patient as we work to reschedule cases.

E-filing and Odyssey

Indianas e-filing system is working. Cases and documents can continue to be filed through the statewide system. The statewide case management system (Odyssey) is working. Litigants, attorneys, press, and public can continue to view case information on mycase.in.gov.

Jail

The Bartholomew Courts are working with the Bartholomew County Sheriff to ensure public safety. The Courts will continue to review bonds; however, most other hearings and trials will be rescheduled during this time. Any questions should be directed to your attorney.

All questions regarding jail operations and visitation should be directed to the Sheriffs

Office.

Court Services Center, Community Corrections Center and Youth Services Center

At this time, we are limiting unnecessary and non-essential public traffic into the Community Corrections Center, Court Services Center and Youth Services Center. As of Wednesday, March 18, 2020, the following will be in place through April 17, 2020:

Volunteers and the programs they present/facilitate will be suspended

Visitation of approved family members will be suspended, including off-ground passes.

Parents of juveniles will be contacted by YSC staff to explain why this is occurring and the youth will receive extra phone time.

Additionally, we are working with medical staff to evaluate persons who are ordered detained before bringing them into the Community Corrections or the Youth Services Center, screening for and conducting visual assessment for any visible signs of illness and a temperature reading.

Probation, Pretrial Operations and Court Ordered Services

In-person client reporting requirements for March 18, 2020 through April 17, 2020 are suspended unless the client is informed otherwise by their probation officer. These activities will be done via phone/computer.

Ivy Tech Community College closing all buildings Friday

Ivy Tech Community College announced that effective 5 p.m. on Friday, March 20 all of its buildings will be closed until further notice.

The College will continue to operate and deliver instruction wherever possible virtually as previously announced. With the closure of its buildings additional services to students will now also be provided virtually including advising, testing, financial aid and business office operations.

The College will be providing various ways for students to stay connected to the College while it operates virtually and has shared the following list of ways in a message to all of its students.

Check www.ivytech.edu/covid-19 to find answers to frequently asked questions about the ongoing response to COVID-19 and for campus specific e-mail addresses you can use to get assistance

Stay connected on IvyLearn

Check MyIvy

Contact your instructor

Contact your advisor

Call 1-888-IVY-LINE

Visit www.ivytech.edu/chat

All visitation ending at Schneck Medical Center

Effective Friday, March 209, Schneck Medical Center will no longer allow visitors due to the rapidly evolving COVID-19 outbreak.

The only exceptions include:

Mothers in labor permitted one labor partner

Pediatric patients permitted one caregiver

Surgery patients with sedation permitted one transportation escort

Emergency department patients permitted one companion

End-of-life patients may have limited visitors, as determined by the nursing supervisor

These permitted visitors will be required to undergo health screenings and no one under 18 will be allowed.

In addition, Schneck outpatient departments, physician practices and Schneck Urgent Care will only allow one companion.

Schneck is also closing its cafeteria for dine-in patrons, though food and beverages will still be available for purchase on a take-out basis.

Schneck is creating a labor pool to assist those who have been displaced due to the coronavirus situation. While these are not current open positions, candidates in the labor pool will be called upon if staff resources become limited or additional staffing needs are identified.

Responsibilities may include supporting environmental services and staffing visitor and patient screening stations. Interested candidates may apply on the Careers page on SchneckMed.org.