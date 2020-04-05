Coronavirus roundup 2 for April 5th: Filing for unemployment; Disaster declaration; Mill Race Center update

Unemployment application help available

Rep. Jim Lucas, R-Seymour, released information on filing for unemployment benefits.

File for benefits online at unemployment.in.gov

Unemployment insurance is available to Hoosiers who are out of work through no fault of their own, including those temporarily laid off. If a persons employment has been interrupted or ended due to COVID-19, they should file for UI and their claim will be evaluated.

To help determine if you are eligible for benefits, read this helpfulFAQprovided by theIndiana Department of Workforce Development.

Applications at this time must be filed electronically atunemployment.in.govusing a computer or smart phone.

For more information on unemployment insurance and to access helpful resources provided by the DWD, visitunemployment.in.gov.

Governor: Indiana approved for federal disaster declaration

From the governor’s office:

Governor Eric J. Holcomb announced Indiana has been granted a federal Major Disaster Declaration, which provides funds to help communities recover from COVID-19.

The funding can be used to cover costs of emergency needs including crisis counseling, food programs, temporary shelters, protective equipment, safety resources and personnel.

The Governor also signed an executive order Friday to extend the public health emergency by an additional 30 days to May 5. The executive order is posted here: https://www.in.gov/gov/2384.htm.

The first public health emergency was declared on March 6 and allows the state to increase coordination across all levels of government in the states response to coronavirus.

Gov. Holcomb also announced he will extend the Stay-at-Home Order and the restrictions on bars and restaurants an additional two weeks to April 20 at 11:59 p.m. ET. The executive order will be signed Monday.

Other state updates

From the governor’s office:

The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) has been working closely to provide maximum flexibility, including using telehealth, to treatment providers to ensure that crucial services for people that suffer from Serious Mental Illness, and children who suffer from Severe Emotional Disturbances can continue.

Hoosiers can call 211, or contact your insurance company, to find access to tele-therapy, and talk to your doctor about whether medication might be right for you during this time.

Additional mental health guidance can be found here: https://coronavirus.in.gov/files/IN_COVID-19_MentalHealth_03.31.20.pdf

FSSA announced more than 152,000 Indiana households will receive additional Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits when April distributions begin this Sunday.

The additional funds are intended to help Hoosiers obtain food and support for their families while Indiana responds to the COVID-19 pandemic. Click here to learn more: https://www.in.gov/fssa/files/SNAP_additional_funds_4-3_FINAL.pdf

This weekend the Indiana National Guard, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Indiana State Department of Health will scout locations for potential alternative care sites. Hoosiers may see the Indiana National Guard members traveling in communities and should not be alarmed.

Gov. Holcomb signed a joint letter from all three branches of government to local criminal justice leaders regarding the impact of COVID-19 on detention facilities.

The governor, Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray, House Speaker Todd Huston and Chief Justice Loretta Rush signed the letter which asks local judges, sheriffs, and county leaders to properly identify which low-risk, non-violent juveniles and inmates, if any, may be re-evaluated and released safely into their communities under pretrial, probation, or community corrections supervision. Click here to see the letter: https://www.in.gov/judiciary/files/covid19-2020-0403-release-assessment-local-effort.pdf

Six Bureau of Motor Vehicles branches will be open by appointment only beginning Monday, April 6 to process new Commercial Learners Permits (CLP), new Commercial Drivers Licenses (CDL), and upgrade/downgrade for the CDL to add the tank vehicle or hazardous materials endorsement credential transactions.

These branches are opening for appointments to support the current critical need to increase the number of new licensed commercial truck drivers on the road delivering supplies and to aid in the start of agricultural season in our state. Click here to learn more: https://www.in.gov/bmv/files/pr-clp-cdl-appointment-only-hours.pdf

More information may be found at the ISDH website atcoronavirus.in.govand the CDC website athttps://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

Mill Race Center to remain closed

Mill Race Center will remain closed until Monday, May 4th. The CRH Fitness Center and CRH Fitness Center classes will also be closed until May 4th.

Our Meals on Wheels program will continue as normal. We have added a frozen meal option that can be purchased. The information about both of these programs can be found on our website or by calling Mill Race Center.

These are challenging times, and we want all of our members and the community to know that we will continue to do everything that we can to stay connected.

Please go to www.millracecenter.org to view our latest online classes and programming.Follow us on Facebook for updates and new content announcements.For more information or questions contact Mill Race Center at (812)376-9241.