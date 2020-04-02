Coronavirus roundup 2 for April 2nd: Health officer offers shopping, store guidelines

Shopping guidelines for keeping safe

From: Dr. Brian Niedbalski, Bartholomew County Health Officer

KEEP YOUR DISTANCE

Go alone. Do not bring children or other family members or friends.

Whether waiting in line before a store opens, while waiting to get a cart, or waiting in line to make a purchase, keep a 6-foot buffer zone between the person in front of or behind you.

Don’t congregate in the aisles, especially the produce section. Take turns if possible.

LIMIT YOUR TRIPS

Limit your trips by buying what you need for two weeks, but don’t hoard.

If you are not feeling well, don’t shop.

High-risk (elderly and people with underlying health conditions) should avoid going into stores.

KEEP IT CLEAN

Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water before you leave your home and when you return.

Consider using hand sanitizer after touching high touch areas in the store (i.e. freezer door handles, etc.)

If available, use the store’s wipes to wipe down the cart you are using before and after your shopping trip.

Consider bringing your own disinfecting wipes (to wipe down carts) and hand sanitizer as stores may run out during busy times.

Don’t pick up or touch items you don’t intend to buy. If available, wear plastic gloves and a mask when you shop and don’t touch your face.

If you wear gloves and a mask, handwashing and distancing are still critical to prevent the spread of infection. Don’t let mask and gloves give you a false sense of security.

AVOID GOING INSIDE OR TIME SHOPPING TRIPS STRATEGICALLY

Use grocery store curbside pickup, online ordering, and/or telephone ordering when available.

Many stores are offering dedicated shopping hours to elderly or at risk patients- utilize these times if possible for you.

Consider shopping early when stores are the cleanest or time shopping trips to “off” times when crowds are less likely.

AVOID USING CASH

Use a payment app on your smartphone.

Use a credit/debit card in the self-checkout line.

Self-checkout kiosks are high touch surfaces.

Wash your hands immediately after using.

CLEAN YOUR PURCHASES

Consider anything you bring home as contaminated.

It is not fully understood how long the virus can live on surfaces.

Keep non-perishable items in the garage or on a porch for three days. Or thoroughly clean each item before you put items away.

Clean your hands after putting items away.

Sanitize countertops after you unload your groceries.

BE KIND, USE SELF-CHECKOUT IF POSSIBLE

Remember to be kind to the employees who are providing a life-critical service for the rest of us. They deserve our respect and our thanks.

Recommendations for retail stores

1. Adjust store layout to enable shoppers to stay 6 feet apart at all times.

2. Utilize employees to direct traffic so shoppers don’t congregate in

produce, meat, dairy and other aisles.

3. Consider making aisles one-way.

4. Reduce the height of or eliminate in-aisle, point-of-purchase displays so

shoppers don’t inadvertently bump into each other.

5. Consider limiting the number of people in store at one time:

Establish a shopper maximum appropriate for your store

Monitor entrances & exits

6. Mitigate virus transmission between shoppers & employees. Consider implementing the following best practices:

Employees wear masks & gloves

Implement daily deep cleaning

Implement shift start & end temperature check protocols

Install protective panels at checkout and pharmacy counters

7. Consider selling only essential items for the next two weeks.

8. Consider offering separate shopping times to at-risk or elderly customers.