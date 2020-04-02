Coronavirus roundup 2 for April 2nd: Health officer offers shopping, store guidelines
Shopping guidelines for keeping safe
From: Dr. Brian Niedbalski, Bartholomew County Health Officer
KEEP YOUR DISTANCE
- Go alone. Do not bring children or other family members or friends.
- Whether waiting in line before a store opens, while waiting to get a cart, or waiting in line to make a purchase, keep a 6-foot buffer zone between the person in front of or behind you.
- Don’t congregate in the aisles, especially the produce section. Take turns if possible.
LIMIT YOUR TRIPS
- Limit your trips by buying what you need for two weeks, but don’t hoard.
- If you are not feeling well, don’t shop.
- High-risk (elderly and people with underlying health conditions) should avoid going into stores.
KEEP IT CLEAN
- Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water before you leave your home and when you return.
- Consider using hand sanitizer after touching high touch areas in the store (i.e. freezer door handles, etc.)
- If available, use the store’s wipes to wipe down the cart you are using before and after your shopping trip.
- Consider bringing your own disinfecting wipes (to wipe down carts) and hand sanitizer as stores may run out during busy times.
- Don’t pick up or touch items you don’t intend to buy. If available, wear plastic gloves and a mask when you shop and don’t touch your face.
- If you wear gloves and a mask, handwashing and distancing are still critical to prevent the spread of infection. Don’t let mask and gloves give you a false sense of security.
AVOID GOING INSIDE OR TIME SHOPPING TRIPS STRATEGICALLY
- Use grocery store curbside pickup, online ordering, and/or telephone ordering when available.
- Many stores are offering dedicated shopping hours to elderly or at risk patients- utilize these times if possible for you.
- Consider shopping early when stores are the cleanest or time shopping trips to “off” times when crowds are less likely.
AVOID USING CASH
- Use a payment app on your smartphone.
- Use a credit/debit card in the self-checkout line.
- Self-checkout kiosks are high touch surfaces.
- Wash your hands immediately after using.
CLEAN YOUR PURCHASES
- Consider anything you bring home as contaminated.
- It is not fully understood how long the virus can live on surfaces.
- Keep non-perishable items in the garage or on a porch for three days. Or thoroughly clean each item before you put items away.
- Clean your hands after putting items away.
- Sanitize countertops after you unload your groceries.
BE KIND, USE SELF-CHECKOUT IF POSSIBLE
- Remember to be kind to the employees who are providing a life-critical service for the rest of us. They deserve our respect and our thanks.
Recommendations for retail stores
1. Adjust store layout to enable shoppers to stay 6 feet apart at all times.
2. Utilize employees to direct traffic so shoppers don’t congregate in
produce, meat, dairy and other aisles.
3. Consider making aisles one-way.
4. Reduce the height of or eliminate in-aisle, point-of-purchase displays so
shoppers don’t inadvertently bump into each other.
5. Consider limiting the number of people in store at one time:
- Establish a shopper maximum appropriate for your store
- Monitor entrances & exits
6. Mitigate virus transmission between shoppers & employees. Consider implementing the following best practices:
- Employees wear masks & gloves
- Implement daily deep cleaning
- Implement shift start & end temperature check protocols
- Install protective panels at checkout and pharmacy counters
7. Consider selling only essential items for the next two weeks.
8. Consider offering separate shopping times to at-risk or elderly customers.