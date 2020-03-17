Cornonavirus roundup for March 17th: Bartholomew County, Solid Waste, Seymour, North Vernon updates

Columbus Township update

Beginning Wednesday, 3/18, the Columbus Township Trustees office will not be open to the public for business, as all staff will be working remotely.

Anyone needing Assistance should call the office at 812-372-8249 and leave a message. They will receive a return phone call from a Case Worker to begin the application process. We are fully prepared to render assistance remotely, and expect to do so until the current COVID-19 pandemic subsides.

Bartholomew County Solid Waste Management District update

The Bartholomew County Solid Waste District (BCSWMD) aims to continue to provide essential services of reuse, recycling, and waste disposal for Bartholomew County residents and businesses. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 virus we need to limit the number of personal interactions for our staff to meet the guidelines of the Center for Disease Control (CDC), Indiana State Health Department, and local medical professionals while maintaining essential services.

Effective immediately, we will limit use of the Columbus/Bartholomew County Recycling Center, 720 South Mapleton Street, to business customers only. We will continue to operate reuse, recycling, and waste disposal services at the Bartholomew County Landfill, 811 East County Road 450 South. Residential Recycling Services and limited Tox-Away services can be utilized at the Bartholomew County Landfill, 811 East County Road 450 South, for residents. Business customers will be accepted at Columbus/Bartholomew County Recycling Center and Columbus/Bartholomew County Yard Waste Site, but we would appreciate businesses calling ahead at 812-376-2614. The Commercial Cardboard and Office Paper Curbside Recycling Program will continue to collect from businesses.

Bartholomew County Assessor’s office changes

Ginny Whipple, Bartholomew County Assessor, announced rules for submitting Personal Property Forms effective immediately.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Whipple said, my office will only accept personal property filings by mail, email, telephone or by appointment. If you have had no change from last year, the easiest way to file is over the phone, she said.

I hate to inconvenience the taxpayers, but this is for their good and the safety of the office staff, Whipple stated. As the virus is extremely contagious and a major threat to certain groups of people we are trying to limit the traffic in our office.

Business and Farm Personal Property Forms are due either in the office or postmarked by May 15th. Forms may be obtained online at www.in.gov/dlgf/4971.htm or by emailing [email protected]. You may also call 812-379-1505 to have forms mailed.

City of North Vernon update

In an effort to keep city employees and the community safe we are restricting public access to City Hall and other department offices until further notice. All departments will still be working so if you are in need of assistance please call: