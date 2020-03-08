Local News 

Cool pets to raise money to prevent infant deaths

admin
Cheryl Wright’s schnauzer Rory is one of the entrants in the Coolest Pet Contest.

Columbus Meridian Kiwanis Coolest Pet Contest is underway.

For $10 you can register your dog, cat, or for the first time this year you can nominate other unique pets. Then invite your friends and family to cast ballots for $1 for each vote.

Proceeds will benefit the March of Dimes; Riley Children’s Foundation Be the Hope Now campaign; and the Healthy Communities Infant Mortality Prevention Team of Columbus Regional Hospital.

The contest is open until April 19th. You can register your pet here.