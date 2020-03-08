Cool pets to raise money to prevent infant deaths

Columbus Meridian Kiwanis Coolest Pet Contest is underway.

For $10 you can register your dog, cat, or for the first time this year you can nominate other unique pets. Then invite your friends and family to cast ballots for $1 for each vote.

Proceeds will benefit the March of Dimes; Riley Children’s Foundation Be the Hope Now campaign; and the Healthy Communities Infant Mortality Prevention Team of Columbus Regional Hospital.

The contest is open until April 19th. You can register your pet here.