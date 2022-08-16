Cooking fire causes $40k in damages to Columbus home

Firefighters say a fire on an unattended stove caused $40,000 in damages to a home on Glendale Drive in Columbus Monday afternoon.

According to Columbus Fire Department reports, firefighters were called to the 700 block of Glendale Drive at about 1 p.m. Monday afternoon and found a single story home with flames coming through the roof. All of the occupants were evacuated before firefighters arrived.

A fire attack crew entered the home and discovered that flames from the stove had breached the ceiling and extended into the roof. After removing parts of the ceiling firefighters were able to extinguish the fire.

The homeowner said he had started cooking on the stove and briefly stepped away. Another resident found the fire. The homeowner attempted to extinguish the fire before escaping.

The cause of the fire was ruled accidental.

Other agencies assisting at the scene include Columbus Police Department, Eastern Bartholomew Water, Columbus Regional Health medics, CenterPoint Energy and Duke Energy.

Photo courtesy of Columbus Fire Department