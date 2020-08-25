Cookie sales to spur fundraising for Our Hospice

Our Hospice of South Central Indiana will be offering opportunities to pick up homemade cookies, and buy raffle tickets to support the fundraising surrounding the annual Labor Day weekend concert.

The cookies, homemade by Our Hospice volunteers, will be available at a drive-through at Fair Oaks Mall from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4 to 6 p.m. , Sept. 2nd, 3rd and 4th.

You can stay in your vehicle to purchase your favorite cookies and raffle tickets. Donations will be accepted for a bag of three cookies and a minimum donation of $10 for a box of three dozen cookies.

Raffle tickets $10 each for a chance to win $10,000. There will also be winners of first through fourth prizes starting at $500. Our Hospice hopes to raise $120,000 around the annual concert,

They will be accepting checks and cash only.