Construction worker dies in Interstate 65 work zone

A construction worker died on Interstate 65 early Saturday morning after being hit be a drunk driver according to Indiana State Police.

The crash happened at about 12:04 Saturday morning on Interstate 65 near the north split in Indianapolis. 23-year-old David Vasquez Jr., of Terre Haute was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say the right lane of the interstate was closed for construction when a car driven by 24-year-old Cheyenne Prass of Indianapolis failed to merge to the left, then swerved into the construction zone to avoid an arrow board, striking Vasquez before hitting a construction truck, then a semi and another vehicle.

She is facing preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death.