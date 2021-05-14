Conservation officers holding area recruiting events

Conservation officers for the Indiana Department of Natural Resources will be having a recruiting event on Monday for the district which covers Bartholomew, Brown, Johnson and Shelby counties, along with other counties.

The District 6 recruiting event will be at the Morgan Monroe State Forest Training Center starting at 7 in the evening. The center is at 6220 Forest Road in Martinsville.

The event will explain the 2021 Indiana Conservation Officer hiring process, including duties of a conservation officer, preparation for the written exam, preparation for core values training, and physical agility testing requirements.

Other upcoming recruiting events will be held:

District 6: Saturday, June 5 at 9:30 a.m. at the Bloomington Public Safety Training Center, 3230 S Walnut Street in Bloomington.

District 9: Sunday, May 23, at the Recreation Hall inside Versailles State Park, 1387 E. US Highway 50 in Versailles starting at 3 p.m. .

District 9: Saturday, June 5 at the Schilling Community Center, 900 Mill Street in Brookville, starting at 10 a.m.

Other counties in District 6 include Hendricks, Hancock, Morgan and Monroe counties.

District 9 includes Rush, Fayette, Union, Decatur, Franklin, Jennings, Ripley, Dearborn, Jefferson, Switzerland, and Ohio counties.

You can more information here.