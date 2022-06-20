Congressman treated for heart issue at CRH

Columbus Congressman Greg Pence is recovering after a heart procedure this weekend at Columbus Regional Health.

According to the congressman’s office, Pence was experiencing minor chest discomfort over the weekend. He said he is grateful to the CRH team for what he called exceptional care and professionalism.

Pence stressed that cardiac care can’t wait and doing nothing is not an option. He said he is “extremely thankful tot he doctors, nurses and staff at Columbus Regional Hospital for their proactive attention to keep my heart healthy.”

His office said the congressman is expected to make a full recovery and he is at home with his wife, Denise, and family.