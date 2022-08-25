Local News Top Story 

Congressman opposes student loan relief plans

Columbus Congressman Greg Pence is opposing President Biden’s plan to forgive some student loan debt.

President Biden announced yesterday that he’ll forgive $10,000 of student loan debt if you have never had a Pell Grant and $20,000 in forgiveness if a person did get a Pell Grant. The forgiveness only applies to those making under $125,000 dollars.

The plan would also cap income-based repayment plans at 5% and remove added interest for those under such a repayment plan.

Pence said that the plan does not cancel student loan debt. Instead, he said “It forces Hoosiers – whether you took out loans or not – to finance someone else’s college education.”

Further, Pence called it political pandering during an election season.