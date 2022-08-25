Congressman opposes student loan relief plans

Columbus Congressman Greg Pence is opposing President Biden’s plan to forgive some student loan debt.

President Biden announced yesterday that he’ll forgive $10,000 of student loan debt if you have never had a Pell Grant and $20,000 in forgiveness if a person did get a Pell Grant. The forgiveness only applies to those making under $125,000 dollars.

The plan would also cap income-based repayment plans at 5% and remove added interest for those under such a repayment plan.

Pence said that the plan does not cancel student loan debt. Instead, he said “It forces Hoosiers – whether you took out loans or not – to finance someone else’s college education.”

Further, Pence called it political pandering during an election season.