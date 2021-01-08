Congressman explains his votes in Electoral College tallies

Columbus Congressman Greg Pence is explaining his votes in the Electoral College tally Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

Pence, a Republican and the brother of Vice-President Mike Pence, voted against excluding counting Arizona’s Electoral College results, but was in favor of excluding Pennsylvania’s tally according to congressional records.

Pence said in a Thursday afternoon statement that his votes reflected his support of the Constitution and for the “the disenfranchised voters of the 6th District who feel this election process was intentionally altered for political reasons. This was not what the Founding Fathers intended and it was wrong.

However Pence said that despite millions of Americans feeling disenfranchised, violence and anarchy is never the answer. Instead, he said “the way forward for our nation is to follow the U.S. Constitution.”

Both measures to exclude ballots failed in the Democrat-controlled House.