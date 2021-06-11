Congressman calls for end of virtual votes

Columbus Congressman Greg Pence is calling on Congress to return to in-person meetings after several recent committee meetings where most members attended virtually.

Pence said that he was the only member to show up in person for a subcommittee on Consumer Protection and Commerce about two weeks ago and was one of only a few present in person yesterday for an Energy and Commerce meeting.

Pence said that he believes it is Congress’s duty to be in Washington D.C. legislating and advocating on behalf of constituents.

Pence called for an end to proxy voting, saying that “While we can debate CDC guidance, vaccinations and the science for weeks on end – it’s time for Congress to get back to normal work on behalf of the people in the people’s House!”