Congressional office seeking high school art entries

U.S. Congressman Greg Pence’s office is accepting entries for the Artistic Discover Contest, a nationwide high school arts competition sponsored by members of the U.S. House of Representatives.

The contest is open to all high school students in Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. The winning artwork will be displayed for a year in the U.S. Capitol. The winner will also receive two round-trip tickets to Washington D.C. to attend a reception and to meet the Congressman.

The deadline to submit artwork is April 25th.

Artwork entered in the contest may be up to 26 inches by 26 inches, may be up to 4 inches in depth, and not weigh more than 15 pounds. If your artwork is selected as the winning piece, it must arrive framed and must still measure no larger than the above maximum dimensions.

o Paintings – including oil, acrylics, and watercolor

o Drawings – including pastels, colored pencil, pencil, charcoal, ink, and markers (It is recommended that charcoal and pastel drawings be fixed.)

o Collages – must be two dimensional

o Prints – including lithographs, silkscreen, and block prints

o Mixed Media – use of more than two mediums such as pencil, ink, watercolor, etc.

o Computer-generated art

o Photography

All entries must be original in concept, design and execution and may not violate any U.S. copyright laws. Any entry that has been copied from an existing photo or image (including a painting, graphic, or advertisement) that was created by someone other than the student is a violation of the competition rules and will not be accepted. Work entered must be in the original medium (that is, not a scanned reproduction of a painting or drawing).

Click here to fill out the competition form and review the rules here.

To arrange artwork submission, contact Ryan Jarmula: 812-799-5230 or [email protected].