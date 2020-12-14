Condominium fire’s cause to remain undetermined

Columbus firefighters will be listing the cause of last week’s fire at the Two World condominiums as undetermined.

Capt. Mike Wilson, spokesman for the fire department, explained that after an investigation, including collecting evidence at the scene and interviewing building occupants, the cause of the fire cannot be determined with an acceptable level of certainty. He said the “undetermined” category is one of four used by investigators including accidental, incendiary and natural causes.

The fire on Wednesday damaged four condos and displaced 11 people. No one was injured.