Compost, mulch sales start again today at Recycling Center

The Bartholomew County Solid Waste Management District is restarting its compost and mulch pickup program today.

From 2 to 4:30 you can get a pickup sized school of mulch or compost for $10 at the center off of Mapleton.

Due to COVID-19, you must bring exact change and deposit your payment into the black cash box on the porch of the center. Then take the ticket to have your mulch or compost loaded. The program is for Bartholomew County residents only and not for businesses. For more information, call 812-376-2614.