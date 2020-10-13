Community leaders urge extension of mask mandate

Bartholomew County community leaders are asking the governor to extend the statewide mask mandate as a way to continue to protect the public from COVID-19.

In a letter released to the public yesterday, the COVID-19 Community Task Force urged the governor to extend the face covering requirement “for as long as the Centers for Disease Control continue to recommend mask wearing as the single most effective way currently available to limit the spread of coronavirus.’

The task force said that” Indiana stands at a crucial point in how our beautiful state continues to weather the brutal storm of this pandemic.”

The letter was signed by community leaders including Mayor Jim Lienhoop, County Commissioners President Carl Lienhoop, Bartholomew Consolidated Schools Superintendent Jim Roberts, County Health Officer Dr. Brian Niedbalski and others.

2020-10-7 Bartholomew County Covid-19 Community Task Force Letter (2)