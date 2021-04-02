Community Easter Egg Hunt returns Saturday at Donner

The 62nd Annual Community Easter Egg Hunt is returning to Donner Park in Columbus on Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. in the morning.

The event will feature four areas for egg-hunting, organized by age with spaces for children up to the age of 8. Children should have their own bags or baskets to carry their eggs.

There will also be vehicles and equipment on display from the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, Columbus Fire Department and Columbus Police.

The event is sponsored and organized by Columbus Parks and Recreation and News Talk 1010 WCSI and 98.1 FM.