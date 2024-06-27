Community coalition to receive nearly $500k for career coaching

The Columbus-based Community Education Coalition is receiving a nearly half million dollar grant from the state to provide career coaching to help guide students on in-demand careers.

According to Kathy Oren, President and CEO of the coalition, the grant of more than $493 thousand dollars is coming from the Indiana Commission for Higher Education as part of its Career Coaching Initiative. The grants, created last year, are meant to provide Hoosier students with essential resources to make informed decisions about their college and career paths. The commission awarded more than $25 million to 28 organizations.

Oren said that the local grant would allow the coalition to expand career coaching, “ensuring consistent, high-quality guidance for students in Bartholomew County and the AirPark Campus region.”

Dr. Chad Phillips, superintendent of Bartholomew Consolidated Schools, said that the partnership with the Coalition would allow more personalized career guidance for students.

From the announcement by the Community Education Coalition: