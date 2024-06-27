Community coalition to receive nearly $500k for career coaching
The Columbus-based Community Education Coalition is receiving a nearly half million dollar grant from the state to provide career coaching to help guide students on in-demand careers.
According to Kathy Oren, President and CEO of the coalition, the grant of more than $493 thousand dollars is coming from the Indiana Commission for Higher Education as part of its Career Coaching Initiative. The grants, created last year, are meant to provide Hoosier students with essential resources to make informed decisions about their college and career paths. The commission awarded more than $25 million to 28 organizations.
Oren said that the local grant would allow the coalition to expand career coaching, “ensuring consistent, high-quality guidance for students in Bartholomew County and the AirPark Campus region.”
Dr. Chad Phillips, superintendent of Bartholomew Consolidated Schools, said that the partnership with the Coalition would allow more personalized career guidance for students.
From the announcement by the Community Education Coalition:
- Cindy Frey, President of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, highlighted the broader community impact: “The Career Coaching Grant will benefit not only our students but also our local economy. By preparing our youth for high-demand careers, we ensure a robust talent pipeline that meets the needs of our regional employers.”
- Julia Abedian, Executive Vice President & Chief Community Impact Officer at Columbus Regional Health, added: “We have witnessed the positive outcomes of CEC’s career coaching programs. This grant will allow for an even greater impact, helping more students gain the skills and confidence they need to succeed in their chosen career paths.”
- Jim Schacht, Vice President of Corporate Responsibility at Cummins Inc., remarked: “Cummins is proud to support the Community Education Coalition in this endeavor. The grant from ICHE will amplify CEC’s efforts to provide essential career coaching, directly contributing to the development of a skilled workforce that is critical for our industry and the broader community.”
- Dave Glass, CEO of LHP Engineering Solutions, expressed his enthusiasm: “This grant represents a vital investment in our future workforce. The CEC’s dedicated coaching will empower students to pursue careers in engineering and technology, fields essential for innovation and economic growth.”