Commissioners approve shifts in precincts, candidate districts

Some Bartholomew County voters will find different candidates and districts on their ballot when they go to the polls next year.

Bartholomew County Commissioners gave their first approval to two ordinances meant to more evenly distribute voters in the County Council districts and to slightly realign the County Commissioners districts. County Council districts are required to be balanced in population as voters only cast ballots for their district in the council races. County Commissioners are required to live in the district they represent, but all voters across the county vote for all the County Commissioners.

The County Council shifts would move voters in 10 precincts, affecting just under 800 voters. The largest shift is a move from voters in Council District 3 to District 4. District 3 represents most of the city of Columbus, while District 4 represents southwestern Bartholomew County.

Commissioners also voted to approve a change in precincts that would end the possibility of splitting precincts between different council, statehouse and congressional districts. County Clerk Shari Lentz said that the precinct changes must still be approved by the Office of Census Data and the Indiana Election Division.