Commission to consider downtown grocery, apartments

The Columbus Redevelopment Commission will be considering an agreement to build a grocery and apartment complex just east of the Bartholomew County Jail in downtown Columbus, when it holds a special meeting this afternoon.

Heather Pope, redevelopment director for the city, explains that originally, the city envisioned a project that would also include a hotel conference center just across Second Street from the jail to be developed by Sprague hotels, but the COVID-19 pandemic has put that part of the project on the back burner.

The mixed use grocery and apartments would be developed by Flaherty & Collins of Indianapolis.

The project would be built on property the city owns in the area south and east of the Lafayette Avenue and Second Street intersection.

The developer would be on the hook for $500,000 a year to the city, which would be offset by any tax increment financing revenue the project brings in. If it brings in more than $500,000 the developer would not end up owing the city.

The redevelopment commission is scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. today at Columbus City Hall.

Drawing courtesy of Flaherty & Collins.