Comedian signing books Thursday to help Angels of Love

A reminder that comedian comedian Drew Hastings will be having a special show and book signing event at 6 p.m. in the evening Thursday at YES Cinema.

The one-hour show will feature Hastings sharing stories and reading excerpts from his newly-released book, “Chasing Drew Hastings.”

Admission is $5 and will go to benefit the Lincoln-Central Neighborhood Family Center’s Angels of Love gift program.

You can get more information at www.yescinema.org.