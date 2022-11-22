Columbus woman killed in crash with train Monday

A woman was killed in Columbus when her vehicle was hit by a train Monday afternoon.

According to reports from the Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office, 26-year-old Iris Marie Castellano of Columbus died when her vehicle was struck by a train near Indianapolis Road and Long Road at about 5 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Police say that the train was southbound on the tracks along Indianapolis Road and Castellano’s SUV was westbound on Long Road when the crash happened. It was reported by Louisville & Indiana railroad personnel.

The crash is being investigated by the Columbus Police Department.

Castellano was the second person killed by a train in the county in two days. 29-year-old Dylan Lonaker was struck and killed by a northbound train Sunday while he was walking on tracks near Deaver Road on State Road 11.

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police assisted at the scene.