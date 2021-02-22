Columbus woman arrested after rollover crash

A Columbus woman was arrested early Sunday after rolling her vehicle on Interstate 65.

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department is reporting that deputies were called to the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 north of the Edinburgh exit at about 4:24 a.m. about an accident.

Deputies discovered a vehicle upside down off of the roadway. The driver, identified as 23-year-old RileyRae Mitchell of Columbus said she was initially trapped inside the vehicle but was able to climb out of the open passenger side door. Deputies noticed a strong smell of alcohol coming from the vehicle. A field sobriety test revealed a blood alcohol level of .139, according to police reports.

She was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital for treatment, where drug paraphernalia was discovered during a search of her purse.

After being treated for her injuries, she was arrested on preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of paraphernalia.