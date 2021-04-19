Columbus woman accused of drug dealing after traffic stop

A Columbus woman was arrested on drug-dealing charges after a traffic stop early this morning.

Columbus police are reporting that an officer saw a vehicle make a traffic violation and pulled it over at shortly after 2 a.m. this morning. The driver, 38-year-old Christy N. Walker appeared nervous and a police dog alerted to the smell of narcotics inside the vehicle. A search revealed two large plastic bags, containing smaller baggies packed with methamphetamine, according to police.

Walker was arrested on a preliminary charge of dealing in methamphetamine and for possession of drug paraphernalia.