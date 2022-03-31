Columbus woman accused of attempted murder in shooting

A Columbus woman is facing charges including attempted murder after allegedly firing a gun during a domestic dispute.

The Columbus Police Department reports that 43-year-old Carmella E. Goddard was served with an arrest warrant today on charges of attempted murder, criminal recklessness and intimidation.

Police say that the incident happened Friday evening in the 4600 block of Riverside Drive. Officers report that during a dispute, Goddard pointed a firearm at another person and pulled the trigger. But the gun malfunctioned. During a subsequent struggle for the weapon, it went off putting a bullet hole through the living room wall.

She is being held in lieu of $1.5 million bond.