Columbus water utility receives statewide water guardian award

Columbus City Utilities has received a state award, recognizing efforts to protect the utility’s wellheads.

According to the city water company, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management recently awarded the city with the Hoosier Water Guardian Award. The award, with distinction, recognized the city’s efforts to develop and plan to protect the public drinking water supply and for the timely implementation of the plan.

This is the first time Columbus City Utilities has received the Hoosier Water Guardian Award with Distinction.